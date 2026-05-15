11 cases recorded as cholera outbreak escalates in Unity State

The Minister of Health in Unity State says the cholera outbreak is escalating in several parts of the state, with 11 new suspected cases recorded in different counties in the past 24 hours.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Friday, Minister Jaal Puok Nhial said the outbreak has continued to spread since it was first detected earlier this month.

According to the minister, two suspected cholera cases were reported in Mayom County, while Rubkona County recorded nine suspected cases within the last 24 hours, bringing the daily total to 11 suspected cases.

“You know, this cholera crisis in Unity State has been increasing since 13 May this year, 2026. It affects some counties, while in others there are no new cases. Within the last 24 hours, we have recorded two suspected cases in Mayom and nine in Rubkona. That brings the total to 11 suspected cases,” he revelead.

He added that two cases in Rubkona County were confirmed positive through rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), while no deaths were recorded during the reporting period.

The minister said eight patients were admitted for treatment on Friday, while three patients recovered and were discharged, and one patient died before reaching a health facility.

Jaal further revealed that the cumulative number of suspected cholera cases recorded in the state since 13 May 2026 has reached 3,903 cases.

“Based on rapid diagnostic tests, two cases in Rubkona have been confirmed positive. That makes two confirmed cases for today, and there is no death. A total of eight patients were admitted for treatment today, while about three have recovered. The cumulative number of suspected cases now stands at about 3,903 since 13th May to date,” he said.

The outbreak has already claimed at least 15 lives across the state since it began this year, with the most affected counties identified as Panyijaar, Rubkona, and Mayom.

The health minister urged communities in the affected areas to strictly observe preventive measures to help contain the spread of the disease.

He called on residents to maintain proper hygiene, drink clean water, wash hands regularly, and seek immediate medical attention when symptoms appear.

Health authorities and humanitarian partners continue to monitor the situation as efforts intensify to control the outbreak in the affected counties.

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