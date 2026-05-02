11 arrested in Wau for armed robbery and posing as security personnel

Police authorities in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State have arrested 11 suspects accused of armed robbery and impersonation of security forces.

According to the police spokesperson in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, Lt. Col. Santino Uduol, the arrests were carried out during a coordinated night operation conducted on Tuesday across several residential areas in Wau.

Lt Col. Uduol said the suspects were apprehended while allegedly engaging in criminal activities, including armed robbery and impersonating members of organized forces.

He added that most of those arrested were found wearing police and other security uniforms at the time of their arrest.

“The night patrol forces arrested 11 individuals involved in armed robbery and impersonating activities. The arrests took place between 11 p.m. and midnight across various residential areas in Wau,” he told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Sections 48 and 79, and additional charges were applied to individuals found in possession of police uniforms,” he added.

The police spokesperson confirmed that legal action has been initiated against the suspects, with further charges for those found unlawfully in possession of police uniforms.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing, and efforts to curb crime in the area will continue.

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