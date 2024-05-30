30th May 2024
10 suspected Juba robbers arrested in one week: IGP

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

IGP General Atem Marol Biar speaks during the graduation of police and other security officers at Dr. John Garang Mausoleum in Juba. February 29, 2024. (Photo: Awan Moses).

The Inspector General of the police said security apparatus have arrested more than 10 suspected robbers accused of violent crimes and insecurity in Juba town in a period of one week.

1st Lieutenant General Atem Marol Biar said the suspects were apprehended from Eden, New site, and 107 residential areas in a crackdown.

General Marol said that several stolen motorcycles were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, the suspects confessed to robbing people in the city, and that the police are using the detained suspects to trace other criminal networks.

“The insecurity in Juba is going to stages, and these days we have arrested these networks of robbers who are looting and rubbering the motorcycles in Eden, New site, and 107 residential areas,” General Marol said in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

“So, for those who are looting the motorcycles, we have arrested most of them. We started with two people who boarded a motorcycle of someone to 107 and they shot this motorcycle rider.”

“This number increased through our investigation and more than ten people have since been arrested, and more are on their way.”

In December 2022, police shot and killed five armed robbers during a shootout near the Central Bank premises in Juba.

The armed gang, who allegedly robbed money and valuables at Hai Tijiariya, were cornered and killed near the Bank.

 

 

