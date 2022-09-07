7th September 2022
Humanitarian | News | States   |   10 dead from floods-induced snake bites in Ruweng

10 dead from floods-induced snake bites in Ruweng

Author: Ahadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

An abandoned school has become a permanent home for many people displaced by floods. (Photo by UNICEF).

Ten people succumbed to venomous snake bites in recent weeks and 50 others are on medication in Ruweng Administrative Area, local authorities said.

The Director of Information Miakol Makuach said the snakebite incidents are frequently reported in the remote areas devoid of health facilities.

According to Makuach, the cases were registered from Lekno, Jau, Touch and Aleny counties.

“The number of the people that have been bitten by the snakes is more than fifty people, especially during this rainy season since last month ten people have been killed by snakes bite,” he told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“These snakes are toxic and the statistics are there with our hospital here in Pariang and also there at peripheral areas, all these have been revered to the hospital here.”

Makuach added that more than 1000 households and over 200 farmlands have been affected so far in Abiemnom, West of the border area.

The fifty patients nursing snake bites are being treated at the main health facility in Pariang, the capital of the administrative area, said the official.

Makuach is appealing to the national government to supply the area with anti-venom vaccines.

 

7th September 2022

