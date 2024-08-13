13th August 2024
1, 500 Malakal IDPs return to their homes in Doleib Hill

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 5 hours ago

Location of Doleib Hill on S. Sudan Map|Courtesy

About 1,500 individuals recently left Malakal Protection of Civilians’ Site and voluntarily returned to their ancestral land in Dole-b Hill of Panyikang County, Upper Nile State.

The former IDPs had fled the area following the 2016 conflict and intensified militia attacks  in 2022.

In a video shared with Eye Radio on Monday, the IDPs said, improved security resulting from the presence of government forces in the area prompted their return.

“The government exists and is working hard to protect us. There are no criminals or anyone who can attack you are currently while doing your job, there is nothing like that, and this is what we want.

“Our return home is the desire  to do any work instead of being idle in the camp,” said one of the IDP returnees.

However, they are calling for services in the area and appealed for humanitarian assistance.

“All we need is treatment, mosquito nets, and means of transportation to help transport patients, that is what we are appealing for,” said another female returnee.

Concerned citizen Benjamin Bupwach who a paid a visit to the area confirmed the IDPs’ return

According to Bupwach, the deployment of unified forces in the area has encouraged the return of the IDPs to their original homes.

“There are about 1500 people who have returned so far  The most problem now is sheltering , but thanks to God some of them managed to build turf.

It not clear when the former IDPs returned to the village, but Bupwach observed they are facing dire need of medicine and other essential services including transport means.

He added that there are still IDPs who are willing to return, but transportation was a challenge.

“If there was a transportation, people  are willing to come back home because the security is good and there is no fear as those who came back  have settled next to the forces.”

