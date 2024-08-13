14th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Humanitarian | News   |   1, 500 displaced people return to their homes in Dolieb Hill

1, 500 displaced people return to their homes in Dolieb Hill

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajieng | Published: 16 hours ago

Location of Doleib Hill on S. Sudan Map|Courtesy

About 1,500 individuals recently left the Malakal Protection of Civilians’ Site and voluntarily returned to their ancestral land in Dolieb Hill of Panyikang County, Upper Nile State.

The former IDPs had fled the area following the 2016 conflict and intensified militia attacks in 2022.

In a video shared with Eye Radio on Monday, the IDPs said, improved security resulting from the presence of government forces in the area prompted their return.

“The government exists and is working hard to protect us. There are no criminals or anyone who can attack you currently while doing your job, there is nothing like that, and this is what we want.

“Our return home is the desire to do any work instead of being idle in the camp,” said one of the IDP returnees.

However, they are calling for services in the area and appealed for humanitarian assistance.

“All we need is treatment, mosquito nets, and means of transportation to help transport patients, that is what we are appealing for,” said another female returnee.

Concerned citizen Benjamin Bupwach who paid a visit to the area confirmed the IDPs’ return

According to Bupwach, the deployment of unified forces in the area has encouraged the return of the IDPs to their original homes.

“There are about 1500 people who have returned so far the biggest problem now is sheltering, but thanks to God some of them managed to build turf.

It is not clear when the former IDPs returned to the village, but Bupwach observed they were facing dire need of medicine and other essential services including transport means.

He added that there are still IDPs who are willing to return, but transportation was a challenge.

“If there was transportation, people would be willing to come back home because the security is good and there is no fear as those who came back  have settled next to the forces.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population 1

Why South Sudan has world’s fastest growing population

Published August 11, 2024

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels 2

UN aircraft safely lands in Malakal after losing wheels

Published August 9, 2024

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba 3

Uganda cuts Nile water flow, says Juba

Published 20 hours ago

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results 4

Nearly half fail SSCSE exams in historic poor results

Published August 8, 2024

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner 5

Two herders killed as Sudan army bombs Maban: commissioner

Published August 8, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Presidency orders electoral institutions to create ‘realistic’ elections timetable

Published 1 hour ago

Presidency directs Tumaini to align with updated 2018 peace – Lomuro

Published 2 hours ago

National Security Service Bill 2024 now in effect – Hon. Mori

Published 2 hours ago

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

1, 500 displaced people return to their homes in Dolieb Hill

Published 16 hours ago

PPC passes Election Code of conduct

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

General Bior Ajang Duot dies in Juba

Read more...
Share