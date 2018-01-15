Zimbabwe students’ arrears to be cleared this week

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of High Education says the ministry will send money within this week to Zimbabwe’s scholars who have occupied the embassy, demanding for their unpaid tuition fees.

Since December, South Sudanese students on government scholarship in Zimbabwe have been at the South Sudan embassy in Harare after they were forced out of lecture halls by school administrations over the fee arrears.

The students’ representative, James Maluach, told Eye Radio last week, they would not leave the embassy until they get response from the government.

The Council of Ministers in their last sitting directed the minister of finance to clear the fees estimated to be half a million dollars.

“We are waiting for the Ministry of Finance because we made a submission long ago,” said Bol Deng Chol, the Undersecretary in the Ministry of Higher Education.

“It has been confirmed by the council of ministers that money should be paid at their last sitting.”

There are about 148 scholars in various Zimbabwean universities, pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.