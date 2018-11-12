Youth protesters in Renk to face the law – Governor

Youth who were detained during a recent protest in Renk in Northern Upper Nile State will soon be arranged in court, the governor has said.

According to governor Awer Dau Agany, the young men who were arrested at the weekend for alleging causing chaos during the protest are now at the police waiting for trial.

“The youth were arrested after they protested the appointment of Mayor of Renk town. They are now in police custody waiting for trail”

The governor said the youth were protesting against the appointment of town mayor who does not come from the area.

“They claimed that the position of town mayor should not be given to someone outside Renk town, but I did the appointment based on local government act 2009 in the constitution of the Republic of South Sudan.”

For her part, one of the mothers who identified herself as Mama Najowa says two of her sons are among the 22 young men the state government is holding.

“I am a mother of two boys who are in detention, they 22, and the other six boys they are the sons of my husband brothers, some of them were arrested last Sunday and others were arrested last Monday.”

The families of detained youth appealed to the governor to release their sons.

“We want to tell Mr. Governor that release our children and call them in a way, because the traditional administration, they have mothers sit with them let them understand if there is something wrong.”

The governor says relatives of the detained youth are allowed to bail out their sons.

“Those who finished their investigation are free to be guaranteed and this one, of course, it is the responsibility of their relatives, their relatives can come and guarantee them after that they will be allowed to go home and wait for the court.”