Young people urged to protest early marriage – Education Minister

The Minister of General Education has urged young people to report their parents who would want to marry them off to any nearby police station.

This is in response to calls by development partners to end the practice.

As South Sudan observed the International Day of the Girl Child Yesterday, a UN representative called for dialogue between partners and underage girls on how to end early marriage.

The Minister of General Education and Instruction – Deng Deng – called on young girls to protest being married off at an early age.

“Don’t get pregnant too early, you must stop that. You have to also protest being married off too early.”

“If need goes to the police, report it to the police. And if your parents interfere with it, report them to the police”, Deng emphasized.

Minister Deng reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting Gender Equality through Implementation of the National Actions Plan which was launched, four months ago.

He further said ending child marriage requires everyone, including teenage girls by creating awareness to peers at schools.

“In order to ensure that all the actions listed in this plan are implemented by raising awareness among girls about the risk of getting married too early and the risk of early pregnancy.”

According to an estimate by United Nations Population Funds, over 40 percent of girls in the country are married off under the age of 18.