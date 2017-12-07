Young man killed by armed men in Juba

A young man who formerly worked for Radio Bakhita was killed by armed men in Juba last night.

Thedros Tombe was shot while sipping tea by a shop near Rainbow Playground in Munuki.

His death was confirmed by Josephine Achiro, the executive director of Radio for Peace Network.

“Some unknown gunmen came where he was seated at a tea shop, where a lady was serving the tea. Then the two men called him and he went to them and I think they were had some argument,” she said.

“According to the lady it was like they were asking him to give them either his phone or money.”

“The lady saw him put his hand in the pocket to remove the money and maybe the phone. Then they heard gun-shots and those people took off.”

Josephine told Eye Radio that the motive behind the killing is unclear.

She described the late as a humble and hardworking person.

Late Tombe died at the age of 28 year old. He is survived by a wife and a two-month old baby.