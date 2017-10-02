Young man drowns in Lobonok

A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday while trying to cross a swollen Kit River, the commissioner of Lobonok has said.

The county commissioner, Gworit Kose, says the Hilary Lo-kiko was carried away by the swollen river on Sunday afternoon as he was trying to help someone cross.

Mr Kose said the residents of the area and the neighboring counties are searching for his body.

“I have told the commissioner of Rajaf County about the news, so that he can inform his people to collect the body, in case they find it there,” he told Eye Radio. “I also informed the commissioners of Kondokoro and Mangalla.”

Kit Bridge is located in Lobonok County, Jubek state linking the area with Juba. Kosi said the Bridge collapsed last August after heavy rains in the area.

“Now this bridge is a big problem. If they do not fix it, people will continue drowning in this river,” he stressed.

He said movements between the area and Juba has become impossible due to floods.