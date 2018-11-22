‘You don’t become rich because of gov’t resources’ – NRA Commissioner Gen.

The Commissioner General of the National Revenue Authority has urged all institutions to allow government resources to be channelled in to the government account for service delivery.

Dr Olympio Atippo made the remarks on Tuesday during the inauguration of the National Revenue Authority in Gogrial State.

He said collection of revenues is not the duty of everyone, but rather the responsibility of the institution to ensure there is a financial flow in to the government account.

“Everybody can not involve in revenue collection that is why we have to establish institutions to take the responsibility of the revenue generation.”

Dr Atippo said the commission is working to ensure the operationalization of the Single Treasury Account where all government revenues shall be routed.

“Definitely you will be defensive, but we are saying … let’s allow government resources to be channelled to the government account for service delivery.”

Dr Atippo called on those pocketing government money to get rich in a proper way to justify their wealth.

“You don’t become rich because of government resources and then pride yourself.”

He further said: “If you want to be rich, demonstrate it, use your talent and you make sure that you work hard to become rich.”

The establishment of an improved and transparent revenue collection system in the country is one of the measures to reduce dependency on oil revenues, strengthen non-oil revenue sector and strengthen expenditure control required to achieve short-term fiscal austerity objectives.

The National Revenue Authority was established through the Act of parliament to accomplish these tasks.