Yei youth asked to drop arms, return home

The Governor of Yei River State has called on youth who have taken up arms and ran into the bush to return home and engage in dialogue for peace.

David Lokonga was addressing a rally at the Freedom Square in Yei during the visit of the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai on the eve of New Year.

Mr. Lokonga also alleged that the youth are being used by some politicians for their political agenda, but he did name those politicians or their affiliations.

“Youth, you have heard from the Minister of Defense, what he said is very clear, he ordered the army to respect the civilians…he said from today onward, he wants you to return from the bush, come here to Yei so that we see who will arrest you on the road,” he said.

“I am sure no one will arrest you, this is an order from our Minister of Defense, and it is not subject to discussion. He is very clear and our army is aware of that.”

The First Vice President was accompanied by the Minister of Defense Kuol Manyank Juk and other senior officials from the Transitional Government of National Unity.