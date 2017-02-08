Yei women welcome Kiir’s anti-rape move

The Women’s Association in Yei Rive State has welcomed President Salva Kiir’s order to execute soldiers convicted of rape.

The President gave the order at a rally in Yei Town on Monday.

According to the United Nations, 70 percent of women who sought protection in some of its camps since 2013 have been raped.

There is no UN camp in Yei, but the Chairperson of the Women’s Association, Hawa Adams, says her office has recorded 20 cases of rape in the area since last year.

“Most of the women who were raped were young girls, elderly women and peoples’ wives,” she told Eye Radio.

Mr Hawa says the President’s order should be implemented immediately to avoid more violations of women’s rights.

“We, as women, agree with the President and we need such a move to be implemented to avoid violation against women’s rights,” she added.

During the rally, the President said he expected the Defense Minister and the SPLA Chief of General Staff, to give him reports that soldiers who rape women have been killed by firing squad.

Related story:

Nearly 40 rape cases recorded in Yei River