Yei MP shot dead

The minister of information in Yei River State Alfred Kennedy has confirmed the killing of a Member of Parliament.

Honorable Jacob Kweyansuk was shot dead in Yumbe district, west Nile region of Uganda, last night.

He was on a peace and reconciliation mission.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear, but Yei River officials allege that he was killed by members of the opposition forces.

“The late and other three members of the state assembly were sent by the state Government to conduct grass root peace and dialogue meetings with community members of greater Kajo-Keji counties,” said Alfred Kenneth, the Information Minister of Yei River State.

“The Government strongly condemned this criminal and terrorism act carried out by anti-peace elements.”

Late Kweyansuk served in the state transitional legislative assembly as the chairperson for member’s affairs, gender and human rights committee.