Yei gov’t officials survive road attack

The Minister of Information in Yei says he and other top state government officials have survived an attack on the Yei-Kaya road.

Alfred Kenneth said they fell into an ambush on Saturday by an armed group as they were returning from Kaya, where they had gone on an official trip.

The other officials that accompanied him were the State Minister of Finance and the adviser on security.

Mr Kenneth told Eye Radio that the government force that was escorting them fought the armed group for about 15 minutes before repulsing them:

“When we were returning back from the official visit at around 4:30 p.m, we fell into an ambush and the engagement continued for 15 minutes with armed group.”

The information minister condemned the attack and called on armed groups to respect the cessation of hostilities agreement.

The opposition armed group has not commented on the matter.