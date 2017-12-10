Yei gov’t calls for investigation of MP’s death

The governor of Yei River said his leadership has requested authorities in Uganda to investigate the killing of an MP last week.

Honorable Jacob Kweyansuk was shot dead by gunmen in Yumbe district, west Nile region of Uganda while on a peace mission.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not clear, but Yei River officials alleged that he was murdered by members of armed group.

Yei Governor David Lokongna said the state government has written an official letter to authorities in Yumbe District to investigate the matter.

“We have written an official letter to the authorities of Yumbe that is the Resident District commissioner to investigate because the MP was murdered in Mijale; that is in Kiriwa sub-council just near the headquarters,” he said.

“In fact where he was murdered is 300 meters from the police station.”

“I have already submitted the letter to the authorities of Uganda and I have given even to the minister of security in the office of the president.”

Late Kweyansuk served in the state transitional legislative assembly as the chairperson for member’s affairs, gender and human rights committee.