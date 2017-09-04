More than 11 suspected armed robbers arrested in Yei

More than eleven suspects have been arrested in connection to night robbery incidents in Yei town, says Yei River County Commissioner.

The suspects were apprehended after traders and residents of Yei town raised concerns about the rate of night robbery at gun-point, which they say has been on the increase since last month.

Commissioner Dennis Lasuba Paul told Eye Radio that the suspects are in police custody, awaiting court trial.

“We arrested them and our security team is in command and control of all these. They are more than eleven people already in custody,” said Lasuba.

Before the arrest, Commissioner Lasuba said the residents of the town have been attacked and robbed by armed men.

He added that since the arrest of the 11 suspects, the security situation in Yei town has improved.

Mr. Lasuba said a joint night security patrol made up of members of the organized forces have been deployed at various residential areas within the town.