Yambio youth get free condoms after price hike

The medical charity, MSF, says it is providing condoms for sexual partners free of charge at health facilities in Yambio, Gbudwe.

This comes after a concern from some youth in the state, who said prices of the barrier devices in and around Yambio town have increased.

One of the youth says they used to buy a packet of condoms at 3 pounds. But these days it has increased to 50 pounds.

“I’m no longer using condom because the condom is very expensive,” said the teenager, who only identified himself as Isaac.

According to the United Nations, about 180,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS in South Sudan; Gbudwe is one of the states with high prevalence rate.

Condoms are used to help prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, such as HIV/AIDS and gonorrhea.

The Project Medical Referent in Yambio, Brenda Oulo, told Eye Radio that the protectors are given free of charge.

“We’re providing to individuals in the villages but we are also donating to the primary health care units…currently catering for a lot of displaced people in Yambio County,” she stressed.

Ms Oulo said the provision of the devices is being done through a program known as Community Outreach.