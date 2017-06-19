Yambio: Senior doctor murdered in a targeted attack

The Minister of Information in Gbudwe says the medical director of the state hospital in Yambio has been shot dead in his house in the town by unknown gunmen.

Gibson Bullen Wande said the gunmen, who have not been identified, attacked Dr. Ismail Mohammed with his wife last [Sunday] night in their house.

He said the attackers opened fire through the window of the house the doctor and his family were sleeping in.

Dr. Ismail died on the spot, while his wife sustained injuries to the arm.

“He died on spot and his wife broke her arm. These criminals entered into his fence and walked their way to the room where they were, and opened fire through the window,” Mr. Wande said.

He said the wife is currently recuperating at the hospital.



Mr. Wande added that police have arrested some suspects over the murder.

The state flag has been raised to half-mast today [Monday] in honor of the doctor.

Dr. Ismail Mohammed was among doctors deployed to Yambio Civil hospital ahead of independence in 2011, and has been the main referral doctor at the hospital for more than six years.

There has been an increasing number of crimes related to killings of family members in Gbudwe state recently.

On May 30, twelve members of a single family were killed by unidentified gunmen in a village -12miles north of Yambio town.

Gbudwe state Police Commissioner, Major General James Monday Enoka said the killers entered into a compound, broke into the house at 8pm and killed the twelve, including women and children.

The incident happened in a village called Duma.