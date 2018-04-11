Yambio police briefly detain residents over ‘irresponsible’ dressing

Some residents of Gbudwe have welcomed with mixed reactions the government’s decision to crackdown on what it calls “irresponsible” dressing in the State.

On Wednesday, dozens of women and youth were briefly detained by police in Yambio town for allegedly wearing clothes that the state government categorized as indecent.

These include short dresses and tight fitting attires.

“Now let people start wearing descent clothes so as to bring good reputation to the people of Yambio,” said a resident of Yambio.

However, other residents condemned the arrest.

“There is no need for them to cut people’s clothes or even stop people…. I am appealing to the government to summon the people who are manufacturing the clothes instead,” said another resident.

Meanwhile, Gbudwe State Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement says the exercise is meant to restore the dignity of the people of the state in terms of dressing.

He spoke to the arrested individuals before they were released:

“I will pardon you, we have registered all your names and we will not jail you. We have given you amnesty and from here let everyone go home. But if we arrest you again for the same issue, we will not leave you”.

Jackson Ezekiel Bugwa says the authorities will continue to enforce the order in different places such as schools, lodges and disco places.