Nothing wrong with $40,000 car loan – MPs

Parliamentarians have successfully received $40,000 dollars car loan from government’s treasury, the Chairperson of Parliamentary Caucus has said.

Hon. Dusman Joyce James told Eye Radio on Friday that they started receiving the loan from Tuesday, saying this is their rights.

The Chairperson said this is the second time MP’s are receiving loans for cars.

Hon. Joyce said that each MP has received 39, 600 US dollars car loans that will be repaid back through deduction of MPs’ salaries.

“The loan is 39,600 USD, 400 has been taken as taxes for the loan, the money MP’s got exactly is 39,600 USD and as you know the situation the MP’s are going through.”

She mentioned that the first time MP’s received such the loans was in September 2011 with each MP receiving an amount of 20, 000 US dollars.

Hon. Joyce stressed that due to lack of cars, some MP’s have been using public means to transport themselves to the parliament for duties.

“We have not boost ourselves like real MP’s as you can see here MP’s uses public transport together with citizens.”

She stressed MPs’ salaries of 7,000 SSP and 2,000 SSP for house allowance have not been able to cater for all their needs.

“In some countries, MP’s are the most organized and equipped people because they are the representatives of people but due to the situation in South Sudan, we the MP’s have lower ourselves together with our citizens.”

Hon. Joyce said the MP’s started advocating for this loan three years back.

For her part, Honorable Elizabeth Adut Mel, MP representing the constituency of Aweil revealed that the parliament has currently more than five MP’s disabled due motorbike accidents.

“We have some MP’s with disabilities and these were caused by accidents through the use of boda-bodas as means of transport and this was due to lack of cars.”

Hon. Adut said that the Administration of parliament has deduced 400 US dollars from each MPs as the administrative cost.

She added that the timeframe of loan repayment was not mentioned but said it will be agreed upon.

Parliamentarians agreed to extend President Salva Kiir’s term to 2021 earlier this month.