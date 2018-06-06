The ‘worst-case’ hunger scenario is our doorstep – NRC

More civilians are going hungry in more places than ever before in the history of South Sudan, says the Norwegian Refugee Council.

The humanitarian group attributes this to upsurge in fighting, lack of access and attacks on aid workers which in turn affects the already food insecure communities.

Four months ago, the UN warned that unless aid and access were maintained, a record 7.1 million South Sudanese would face acute food insecurity between May and July.

In a press statement extended to Eye Radio, the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council – Jan Egeland – said the UN’s deadly prediction of record numbers of hungry people in South Sudan is already unfolding from what he is seeing.

“From what I’ve witnessed and what displaced people tell me, a worst-case nightmare scenario is already on our doorstep. Widows tell me how their villages were burned to the ground, their husbands killed, and they are left with children they cannot feed nor protect,” said Egeland from Unity state.

“I am outraged by how rape has become a common feature of the conflict.”

According to aid groups, the renewed fighting in parts of the Upper Nile and Equatoria regions has displaced thousands of civilians.

The Norwegian Refugee Council added that the regions have become what it describes as humanitarian black holes, where access to the vulnerable people is close to impossible.