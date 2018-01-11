World’s oldest player signs a new contract

Japanese Striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 51 next month, has signed a new contract with Japanese second division club Yokohama FC.

The deal means the striker will enter the 33rd season of his record-breaking career, which began at the Brazilian side Santos in 1986.

The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player has been at Yokohama since 2005.

Speaking to reporters after signing the new contract the world’s oldest player in the history of the sport said: “I will always play my heart out and hope to continue to grow (as a player).”

Capped 89 times for his country, Miura’s 139 goals place him sixth in the all-time list of top scorers in J-League’s top division.