Work permit fee hike takes effect in November

Adjusted rates for work permit fee for foreign nationals will be effective from 1st November, according to the Ministry of Labor, Public Service, and Human Resource Development.

All foreign workers have been paying $100 each but early this year the fee was increased.

Foreign Professional and Business class individuals were required to pay $10,000, blue class employee – $2,000; while casual worker were required to pay $1,000 annually.

However, the fee was reduced to $4,000 for the highest charge.

According to a circular issued by the ministry of labor, the fee has been categorized according to the type of work and profession.

The highest fee is charged on consultants and managers which is $4,000 followed by professional at $3,000 and technicians at $2,000.

Skilled workers will pay $1,000 dollars, unskilled workers will pay $500 and fines will be $200.

The circular indicated that “outstanding payments with the old rate are to be cleared with the Central Bank and the ministry with immediate effect”.

“Failure to do so will result in charges with new rate”, it read.

Work permit forms that were taken earlier and submitted after 32nd October, will be charged with the new rates, the circular added.

The ministry of Labour said, “the period from the 1st to the 10th of next month will be clearing all outstanding work permit applications charged with the old rate”.

New applications will be received from the 11th of November.