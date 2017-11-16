Work permit fee hike means aid money diversion – OCHA

The adjusted rate for acquiring a work permit means that aid money will have to be diverted to fees, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance.

Last month, the Ministry of Labor issued a circular that the fee hike will be effective as of the beginning of this month.

The highest fee is charged on consultants and managers which is $4,000; followed by professional at $3,000; and technicians at $2,000.

Skilled worker will pay $1,000; unskilled workers will pay $500 and fines will be $200.

UNOCHA said the increased rates “would see nearly 7 million dollars meant for people in need, diverted to fees”.

However, the Deputy Chairperson of the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Paul Dhel, said International NGOs should hire South Sudanese to reserve the permit money.

“If the international organizations or all the NGOs think hiring a consultant from outside with $4000 for work permit to come and make consultancy work in South Sudan is expensive, then why don’t the NGOs return them and get consultants who are South Sudanese?” Dhel asked.

“There are hundreds and thousands of PhD holders in the country who can offer just the same consultancy work.”

Early this month, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission warned that over 1,000 expatriates risked losing their contracts if they failed to acquire work permit within a month.