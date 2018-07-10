Women, youth call on warring parties to compromise

Women and youth groups at the Khartoum peace talks have echoed appeal to the warring parties to compromise their positions for the sake of peace in South Sudan.

On Monday, Sudanese mediators extended the talks for additional two days.

All the parties submitted a final proposal on governance, the document which was presented by the Sudanese and Ugandan presidents over the weekend.

The proposal include the creation of 4 Vice President’s positions, reinstatement of Dr. Riek Machar as First Vice President, and retention of the current Presidency made up of President Salva Kiir, Taban Deng and Wani Igga.

The Entebbe proposal also extends the Council of States, and maintains the current 32 states, subject to review by an Independent Boundary Committee.

Zeinab Yassin, the Chairlady for the women of South Sudan at the talks, told Eye Radio that South Sudanese, especially the women, need peace because they have suffered a lot.

“We are here as observers and we are seeing what’s going on. We as women of South Sudan, we want nothing apart from peace. We need peace because we have suffered a lot,” she said.

Meanwhile, Wani Michael – a member of South Sudan civil society forum – calls for compromise among the parties.

“We want to encourage our leaders to continue with the spirit of compromise so that they are able to bring about peace,” he stressed.

For her part, Koiti Emily, a youth representative, encouraged women try to persuade the male counterparts to sign a lasting peace deal.