Wau women protest against UNMISS sexual exploitation allegation

Women and civil society groups in Wau State on Monday held a protest against the alleged sexual exploitation committed by the UN peacekeepers in the UN protection of civilian site in Wau town.

On February 24, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan said it withdrew a unit of 46 Ghanaian police officers from Wau over transactional sex allegations.

UNMISS said it confined them to their base in Juba for preliminary investigation after it received a complaint, alleging that members of the unit engaged in sexual activity with displaced women at the UN POC site in Wau.

In their petition to the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General, the women said the perpetrators must be punished.

They also said the peacekeepers must also be “subjected to medical examinations for HIV/AIDS and any other sexual transmitted diseases”.

Failure to do so, Teresa Pasquale, who spoke on behalf of the demonstrators, said UNMISS must end its mission in Wau.

The petition was received by the UNMISS acting state coordinator, Julie Kiwanuka, who said she will ensure that the petition reach the UNMISS headquarters in Juba.