Greater Akobo women appeal to the First Lady

Women leaders from Bieh and Akobo states are appealing to the First Lady, Mary Ayendit, to help women in the area.

A team of women who visited the states recently to assess the humanitarian situation says, the women they found in the state are living in harsh conditions.

The team included the Advisor for Gender and Social Welfare, the Chief Whip in the State Assembly in Bieh and other officials from Akobo.

They have been speaking to Eye Radio at the Bieh coordination office in Juba about the situation in the states.

Sahara Nyaluak Gatwech is the charlady of women in Akobo state.

“We are suffering Mama AyendIt and these are your people. Now the women are naked, no anything. Women do not have clothes to put on. If really we are from your country, Mama Ayendit, we as Lou-Nuer women are very tired. Look for us so that we can talk with you about the problem of Lou Nuer,” said Sahara.

Nyagon Diing Muon is the advisor for Gender and Social Welfare in Bieh state.

“What we saw in Waat is that; the children and women are suffering. Their husbands have died. There is serious hunger in Waat. People do not have water, no anything; no communication facilities. People are suffering there,” Nyagon said.

The Office of the First Lady is yet to comment.