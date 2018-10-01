Four women drown in Nyamlel River – Lol State

The information minister in Lol State says four women have drowned in Nyamlel River on Sunday.

Michael Matok told Eye Radio on Monday that over the weekend, counties of Gotjwer Center and Malual witnessed heavy rains with strong winds.

“We have cases of drowning in Nyamlel River, we lost three women drowned completely and this incident happened from the side of Nyamlel in Gotjwer Center County, those women came from the side of Malual Center for shopping in Nyamlel market, and when they were returning back and crossing the river, there was heavy rain with winds.”

He said one fateful day, three of the women drowned when the boat they were traveling with capsized and the other woman drown in the river bank near Makem County.

Matok said the state authorities managed to recover one body and the search continues to find the other bodies.

“The ferry was carrying five passengers and when they reached in the middle, the winds overturned the ferry, and three of them drowned in the river and two came out safely. This is what happened on the date of 29 September and yesterday on 30th September, we found one dead body and we are still searching for the two dead bodies, also in Makem county there was a case of one woman drowned in the river.”

Micheal Mathok said the state government is mourning the passing of the four women. He urged the people of Nyamlel town not to cross the river during late hours.