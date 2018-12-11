Women activists demand for special court to try rape cases

Women organizations are demanding the government to establish a special court for trying perpetrators of sexual and gender – based violence.

According to UNICEF, Gender-based violence is one of the most critical threats to the protection and wellbeing of women and children in South Sudan.

On Monday, women activists, schoolgirls and female teachers staged a procession in Juba – from Medan Rainbow at Munuki to Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare.

They carried banners with writings such as #16th Days of Activism, Peace means protection of Women, and #Hear Me Too.

Their call marked the end of this year’s 16 Days of Activism on Monday.

“Just as the government has taken the initiative to try the terrain case and bring justice to foreign victims of sexual assault and rape, it is also appropriate that the government show the same commitment to its citizens,” Activist Ayak Chol of the Anna Taban group appealed.

Before handing over a statement to the National Minister of Gender, she called on relevant authorities to develop zero tolerance policy on sexual violence and uphold the rule of law to end impunity.

The groups commend the establishment of the committee to investigate the recent Bentiu incident.

However, they called upon the government to make the report public and to hold perpetrators accountable.

The women have also handed the same statement to the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Hon Anthony Lino Makana.