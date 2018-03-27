Women encourage more representation in politics

A member of women entrepreneurs association in Juba says South Sudanese cultures and traditional beliefs have been the main impediments to endorsing women participation in the government positions.

According to the Transitional Constitution under bill of rights, women are supposed to be given equal opportunity and representation in all political parties.

It also stipulates that women are to be given 25 percent as their representation in all levels of the government.

“One of the reasons why women don’t participate in politics is our culture and tradition,” said Alice Michael. “If you look back in the past, during our parents’ times women had no voices.

She also said women often fear engaging in top positions because there is a lot of stigma associated to them.

“Our fellow women will not support you but instead say things against you that will provoke you from engaging in politics.”

Ms. Alice Michael was speaking during a workshop on strengthening tools for women in involvement in political and democratic process in Juba State on Monday.