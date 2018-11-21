Women activists petition legislature over child marriage in the country

Women groups have filed a petition against child marriage, which they say some constitutional post holders are involved in the practice.

The National Alliance of Women Lawyers, Crown the Woman, and other women groups yesterday made an appeal to the government to take serious measures against such a harmful cultural practice.

An advocate with National Alliance of Women Lawyers Monica Adhieu, said the women lawyers are against what they called – auctioning of girls – in South Sudan.

“Appeal against child marriage and auctioning of girls in South Sudan, South Sudan continues to witness public ostentatious acts of child marriage, traditional and customary practices which violate women rights,” she spoke to reporters before handing over the petition to the deputy Speaker of the TNLA in Juba.

She says some constitutional post holders are involved in the practice.

“Some of the known offenders engaging in these acts …are constitutional post holders, senior government officials and military generals across the country,” she added.

Ms. Monica appealed to the government and the line ministries including the ministry of Gender as well as of Justice and Constitutional Affairs to ensure this practice is stopped.

They also called upon state authorities, traditional and religious leaders to enforce the available legal provisions and to implement the Strategic National Action Plan on ending child marriage.

They should, she said: “take up their respective roles to implement the law by monitoring and ending the practice of child marriage.”

In response, the deputy Speaker for Administration and Finance, Awel Mawien – who received the petition, welcomed the move.

“I want to tell you that, this very act that you have done this morning [Tuesday] marks the end of child marriage in South Sudan. So really I congratulate you for that.”

She assured the young women that the legislature supports the move, saying “the parliament will support this petition and we [MPs] will work to make sure that we [lawmakers] enact a marriage Law in South Sudan.”

Ms. Awel observed that there are rights [safeguarded] in the constitution, but they have not been passed Laws.

‘So that we make sure that they are implemented,” she said.