Woman arrested for burning down farms – Jubek

A suspected woman has been arrested in Lobonk County in Jubek State, for burning farms and a house in Lowalo Boma last Wednesday, says the Commissioner.

Gworit Kose says the woman allegedly set fire on dry grass, resulting into the burning of five farms of ready harvestable crops in Lowalo.

He says there were no causalities as a result of the inferno but the act has posed a threat of a looming hunger in the area.

“The owners of the farms have gone to the court and they are demanding compensation, but case as not yet reached the chief. But the person who burnt the farms has been brought to the police and she is in police custody. She burnt these farms in Lowalo Boma,” said Gworit.

There have been numerous reports of wild fire burning farms and houses in the different areas in Jubek State.

On the eve of Christmas, six houses and a farm were burnt down in Liriya County.

Also, 500 acres of cultivated farmland and crops were reduced to ashes in Lokiliri County.