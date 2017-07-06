Terrain trial: More witnesses pin suspects

Two more witnesses have identified two suspects they say are responsible for harassment, rape, and murder during an attack on Terrain Hotel in Juba in July last year.

The suspects named are among 12 soldiers accused of committing the crimes. They are being tried at a military court in Juba.

The witnesses pointed out Simon Deng and Luka as the suspects who they said took part in the incident in Terrain during a hearing this morning.

The court hearing has been adjourned for Tuesday to hear two more witnesses who will also be asked to identify who they saw taking part in committing the crimes.

Deng Mayel is the presiding judge.

“We today in the being of the sitting, we said we shall introduce two eye witnesses and now we have investigated them and we have concluded that the next sitting will be on the 11th that’s next Tuesday. That’s when we shall listen to the other witnesses,” Mayel said.

Four witnesses have now testified in the case so far. The first two appeared in court last week.

The last group that will testify next week will bring to six the total number of witnesses who will identify suspects.

The hotel was a home to expatriates, including American citizens. A South Sudanese journalist was killed during the attack on the hotel.