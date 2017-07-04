Witnesses identify suspects of the Terrain hotel attack

Two witnesses who appeared in the court martial have identified some of the suspects who have been accused taking part in an attack on the Terrain Hotel.

The Terrain Hotel was attacked during the violence in Juba in July last year.

The accused have been in a custody for months now. They are accused of committing murder, rape, sexual harassment and robbery.

Other charges include the destruction of the hotel and criminal trespass.

During the last trial, the suspects denied all charges put against them.

Yesterday [Monday], both the prosecution and the defense teams visited the scene to get more evidence.

The Acting Spokesperson of the SPLA, Colonel Santo Domic, says six witnesses were supposed to appear in court today but only two testified.

He said the hearing was adjourned until Thursday this week.

“Out of six witnesses that were actually presented by the victims or by the prosecution, only two had a chance to testify before the court and they have narrated how it went during July 11th in Terrain Hotel. The rest of the four witnesses were not given a chance because the time was short and that is why the court decided to adjourn the seating for the day after tomorrow, that is on 6th,” Domic said.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Terrain Hotel, Mike Woodward, has demanded to be compensated 4.5 million US Dollars for damages caused in the hotel.

He was speaking during the court session.

“I have been honest while compiling this document and I have not overstated anything. I believe the incident last year in July has cost the company 4.51 million dollars,” Woodward said.

The hearing today [Tuesday] was the fourth after the suspected were arrested.