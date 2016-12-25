Wildfire leaves 6 families homeless

At least six families in Lirya County, Jubek State, are now homeless after a wildfire burnt down their houses and destroyed crops on Christmas Eve.

Father Long also revealed that 17 goats were burnt while they were grazing in the area that caught fire.

The destroyed crops included beans, sorghum and cassava.

The Parish Priest of Saint Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Father Joseph Long, told Eye Radio that the fire has changed the mood of the people in Lirya County as they celebrate Christmas.

“As the Parish Priest, there is no mood of celebration again for Christmas, because it was the crops that they were relying on until the next rainy season,” Fr Long said. “Hunger is going to befall them seriously.”

The residents of the area, who are subsistent farmers, said the causes of the fire remain unknown. The victims are sheltering at a church.