A wife to political detainee-Aggrey Idris, appeals for his release

A wife to political detainee Aggrey Idris has appealed to the concerned authorities to release him.

According to Amnesty International, Idri and Lawyer Dong Samuel were disappeared in Kenya on the 23rd and 24th of January 2017 respectively and taken to a detention facility in Juba.

The circumstances surrounding their detention is not clear.

Aya Warille said in a press statement issued today that since then, there has been no communication with her husband.

“The last time I spoke to him was just before he left the house for an outdoor fitness exercise routine. Since then, there was no communication.”

Ms. Aya said she had hoped to see her husband after 20 detainees were recently freed, but Mr. Warille was not among them.

She said the family has run out of patience after waiting patiently for all this while and questioned the authorities for still detaining her husband.

“My husband has not been part of the 20 released after the 27th September presidential decree. It is high time we get answers as to why they are still being held because we have already gone through a lot in these 21 months.”

Ms. Aya appealed to the president to consider their cry and release Mr. Warille like the rest.”

“If the president has released all political detainees, my husband is not an exception. I demand the release of my husband. We appeal to all concerned bodies to consider our plea.”

A call to release all political detainees was one of the conditions the leader of SPLM-IO gave President Salva Kiir to come and attend the celebration of the revitalized agreement in Juba.

When contacted, the deputy spokesperson of SPLM-IO told Eye Radio that the government of South Sudan should come out clearly about this issue.

“But I think the government of South Sudan should face the reality that they should come out clearly. Actually what happened in South Sudan is a sad news especially the kidnapping of some leaders from SPLM/IO especially comrade Aggrey, Dong Samuel and Marko Lokodero.”

Peter Manawa reiterated Dr. Riek Machar’s appeal to President Kiir to release all political detainees:

“Dr.Riek Machar is still asking the government of South Sudan to release them or to give a statement about what happened to them since now we lost them for last two years

Mr. Manawa expressed sympathy with the families of the detainees as they hardly hear from any authorities about the fate of their loved ones.

“We know the situation of the family they are facing right now since they father has gone, and no any even single information is coming out from the government Kenya or from the government of South Sudan.”