Wife to missing Idri makes another call

The wife to Aggrey Idri, who disappeared exactly 2 years ago, is still appealing for his release alongside human rights lawyer – Dong Samuel.

Both men disappeared off the streets of Nairobi on January 23 and 24, 2017, respectively.

They are believed to have been abducted by known people from Nairobi. On January 27, 2017, a Kenyan court ruled that the two men should not have been deported.

The Kenyan court then ordered police to open a criminal investigation, which is ongoing.

Last year, the South Sudan authorities denied having them in custody or knowledge of their whereabouts.

Speaking to Eye Radio, Idris’ wife Aya Warille calls for his release, saying this will give her family peace.

“Because there is no need now since everybody in Juba in the process of implementing this peace and for us to be all peaceful let’s know where our love ones are.”

“Juba has to tell me where my husband is and am appealing to all the people in authority to release him and his colleague Dong Samuel plus any other person,” she said

Ms. Warille said she has never heard from the government nor her husband about his fate since the enforced disappearance.

The concerned government institutions are yet to comment on Ms. Warille’s appeal.