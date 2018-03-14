WFP suspends operations in Kapoeta

The World Food Program has suspended its activities in Kapoeta due to insecurity, according to the Governor.

Louis Lobong said the WFP suspended activities including food supply, movement of the trucks and distribution of the food to the area.

This come as a result of increase of insecurity along the Lokichogio-Nadapal Road in January, he added.

Louis confirmed that some food trucks sometimes fall into ambush carried out by bandits who were active along the road.

“There were some disturbances by some wrong elements that were in the main roads and they were looting vehicles and sometimes when the vehicles don’t stop they shot,” he said.

As a result, the UN food agency decided to suspend its activities in the area.

However, Governor Lobong told Eye Radio on Wednesday that he met WFP representatives and have resolved to resume their operations.

“WFP has given us a notice and recently we had a meeting with its delegation and we have assured them of the security,” he added.

Governor Luis said nearly 500,000 people are facing huger in the greater Kapoeta.

The WFP Spokesperson, Tomson Phiri, told Eye Radio that he will comment after consultation the with head office on the matter.