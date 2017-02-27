WFP registers famine-affected families

The World Food Program says it has started registration of families in areas affected by famine for distribution of food.

Last week, the National Bureau of Statistics and the United Nations agencies declared famine in parts of the country, especially in the former Unity State.

They said 100,000 people are facing starvation in the area.

The Communications Officer of the WFP, George Fominyen, says once the exercise is completed, the agency will start the distribution of food and nutrition assistance.

He told Eye Radio that the agency is expecting to assist the needy people in Leer and Thonyor in the former Unity State.

“And the plan is to distribute food and nutrition to about 71 thousand people over the coming week,” Mr Fominyen said.

Several countries including Norway, Switzerland and the UK have pledged to provide funds to tackle the famine.