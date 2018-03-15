WFP refutes claims of suspension of operations in Kapoeta

The World Food Program has told Eye Radio that it has not suspended its operations in Kapoeta state.

On Wednesday, the state governor, Louis Lobong said the UN food agency suspended its activities in February there due to insecurity.

However, WFP spokesperson said the agency only stopped using the Lokichogio route after its vehicles experienced a series of attack.

“WFP has not suspended its activities in Kapoeta. In fact we are trying all we can to scale up assistance in various areas of Kapoeta,” said Tomson Phiri.

Louis Lobong had told Eye Radio that the WFP suspended activities including food supply, movement of the trucks and distribution of the food to the area.

He confirmed that some food trucks sometimes fall into ambush carried out by bandits who were active along the road.

However, Governor Lobong said he met WFP representatives and assured them of security.