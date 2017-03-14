WFP delivers food to over 15,000 Wau IDPs

The World Food Program says it has reached more than 15,000 people with assistance in the greater Bagari in Wau State “after months of access negotiations”.

In its latest situation report, the WFP says 56 percent of those reached with assorted food commodities are women and girls.

Last month, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said since June last year, humanitarian partners have had only sporadic access to areas outside of Wau town.

The areas include Biringi, Ngo Halima, Tadu, Ngisa and Mboro in the greater Bagari, where there are more than 38,800 displaced people.

UNOCHA said high need was reported amongst the conflict-affected population in Ngo Halima and Ngisa in the area following an inter-agency mission.

“WFP successfully delivered 291mt of assorted food commodities to 15,810 displaced people,” partly read the report.

The inter-agency team estimated that there were 8,600 people in Ngisa and 7,500 in Ngo Halima.