WFP delivers aid by boat for the first time

The UN relief agency – WFP – said it has completed a planned delivery by boat of some 500 metric tons of food from Sudan to the Upper Nile region.

In a statement published on the UNMISS official website, the World Food Program said the relief aid was transported from Renk to Malakal over the weekend.

The head of agency’s office in Upper Nile, Callixte Kayitare, said the latest development aims to bring more food from Sudan through Renk to Malakal using the river.

“Our objective is to continue using the northern corridor, bringing food from Sudan through Renk and from Renk to Malakal using the river. It is something will keep doing as it has proven to be cost-effective,” he said.

Mr. Kayitare said the delivery that took four-day voyage has proven to be cost-effective compared to other means of transport.

The barge, described the first of its kind, is currently docked at the Nile River in Malakal, and are being offloaded in the area, he added.

Mr. Kayitare said the agency also plans to carry over 2,000 metric tons – enough supply for 3 months help 30,000 IDPS at the protection of civilians sites in Malakal town and the surrounding villages.

“I’m appealing to all our collaborators, local authorities and security forces, to support these barge operations, because this way we will be able to assist more people with the same amount of funds, even throughout the rainy season,” he said.