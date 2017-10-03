WFP to cut food rations for refugees in Kenya

The UN World Food Program says it will cut food rations for refugees living in Kenyan camps due to insufficient funding.

There over 420,000 refugees living in two main camps of Kakuma and Dadaab.

The camps are primarily home to refugees from South Sudan and Somalia.

In a statement, the WFP says the agency is facing a critical shortage of resources which has compelled it to reduce the amount of food given to the refugees only 6 months after it resumed full rations.

The food ration will be cut by 30 percent.

WFP Representative and Country Director in Kenya, Annalisa Conte, says they urgently need 28.5 million US dollars to adequately cover the food assistance needs for the refugees for the next six months.

The statement says starting this month; WFP will reduce the share of food while keeping the cash transfers unchanged.

Overall, refugees living in Dadaab and Kakuma camps will receive a food ration equivalent to 70 percent of their requirements.

In addition, WFP will not provide fortified flour to the general population as the low stocks remaining will be prioritized for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers through health clinics.