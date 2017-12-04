WFP condemns Duk attack

The UN World Food Program “strongly” condemned violence against civilians and humanitarian workers in Jonglei State.

Last week, armed youth from Buma State allegedly attacked Panyang and Pajut areas in greater Duk, leaving over 40 people dead and several others injured.

According to Jonglei state officials, the attackers also abducted some children, burnt down homes, and drove away several heads of cattle.

“On 28 November, fighting in Duk Payuel village in Duk County resulted in at least 45 people killed, including five staff members of two WFP cooperating partners,” a WFP situation report read.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), the attack brings to 92 the number of aid workers killed in South Sudan since the beginning of the December 2013 crisis, including at least 25 killed in 2017 alone.

After the attack, the Governor of Buma, Isamil Konyi, apologized to the people of Jonglei for the attack allegedly carried out by armed youth from his state.

He assured the people of Jonglei that those responsible for the attack will be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the government and the UN said they will conduct a quick emergency assessment this week on the situation of those affected by the attack in Duk in Jonglei State.

The UNMISS head, David Shearer, said the top priority is to rescue the abducted women and children.

Multiple media report that some of the individuals who were abducted have been rescued.