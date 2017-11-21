First weighbridge to be installed in Nimule

There are plans to construct electronic weighbridge at the border with Uganda, the undersecretary at the ministry of transport has said.

The project is part of the agreement to create one-stop border crossings between South Sudan and Uganda.

David Martin Hassan told Eye Radio that the land has been identified and survey done already.

“The machine will serve what we called one-stop border force between Uganda and South Sudan. It’s a big project and it will connect all the bordering countries and facilitate border movement,” he stated in an interview.

A weighbridge or a truckscale is a set of scale which is used to weigh bulk items.

Government officials also make use of the weighbridge to weigh a vehicle to determine whether the vehicle is overloaded as per the laws and regulations.

In such cases of overloading, officials can fine the concerned parties for flouting the law and restore road safety laws.