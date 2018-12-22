“We are the ones blocking the roads”- IO spokesperson

The deputy spokesperson of SPLA-IO has said the leadership is collaborating with the Opposition Alliance and South Sudan People’s Defense Forcesto ensure that all transport routes are accessible across the country.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel made the announcement during a press conference in Juba yesterday.

He said the parties will form a joint patrol team comprising of government and opposition commanders to start the implementation.

Their role will be to visit all the forces on the ground and direct them to open the roads. “So we need to go and explain to them that this road need to be opened as soon as possible,” Lam said.

According to Colonel Lam, the road linking Yei to Kaya is still experiencing insecurity perpetrated by some armed groups. “Roads like Yei-Kaya were opened, but the presence of insurgency there is causing problems.”

“The next one is the river road from Malakal to Juba…because we are really cut off from the people of Upper Nile and we need to make sure that this one is opened.”

A ten-member delegation from the IO led by Angelina Teny who is Dr Machar’s Wife to represent in the different pre-transitional security committees are in Juba.

They include Lt. General James Koang Chuol for the Joint Defense Board, Lt. General Wisley Welebe for the Joint Transitional Security Committee and Maj. General Gatluak Gatkuoth represents at the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission.