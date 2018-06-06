Wau women call for justice after Ghanaian peacekeepers left

The Women’s Union in Wau is calling for justice after the Ghanaian force accused of sexual exploitation was repatriated without being held accountable.

In February, the UN mission revealed an allegation of sexual exploitation involving police personnel belonging to a Ghanaian Police Unit at the Wau Protection of Civilians site.

Following this, the entire unit of 46 police officers was withdrawn from duty within the POC site and moved to Juba as a precautionary measure while an investigation was carried out.

According to UNMISS, the Office of Internal Oversight Services has finalized its investigation into the allegation of sexual exploitation.

It was established that eight members of the peacekeepers were involved in transactional sex.

The 46 police officers were flown to their home country six days ago.

“They are the ones protecting people and at the same time they are doing this. We are not happy,” said Tereza Pasquale, the Secretary-General of the Wau Women’s Union.

She called for justice for the women of Wau:

“Let them be taken to court and tried and they should also inform us what measures have been taken against them.”

On Tuesday, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said repatriation of the Ghanaian force accused of sexual exploitation calls into question the credibility of UNMISS.

The Director of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador John Andruga, said the UN repatriated the forces without informing the government of South Sudan.

UNMISS says in line with existing rules, the report will be shared with the Government of Ghana which is also conducting its own national investigation into the allegations and take disciplinary or criminal action for substantiated acts.

It added it is closely following up with the Ghanaian authorities on the accountability of those found responsible for these acts after due process.