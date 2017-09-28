Wau traders warned against child labor

The Mayoress of Wau Municipal Council has issued an order warning residents in the town against employing minors.

Celestina Livio Bahara said some people in the town are using children to do their businesses such as selling water.

She said this against their rights and a violation of the country’s laws.

“We decided that the small children are prohibited from working in the water business sector; the people should work there should be grown-ups,” Ms Livio said.

She said those who are found employing children will face the law.

According to the South Sudan Child Act of 2008, every child has the right to be protected from exposure to economic exploitation and child labor.

It also stipulates that the minimum age for the engagement of a child in light work shall be 12 years so long as it is not likely to be harmful to the health or development of the child;

And it does not affect the child’s attendance at school or the capacity of the child to benefit from school.